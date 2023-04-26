-9.89% percent quarterly performance for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $57.91, down -1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.83 and dropped to $56.94 before settling in for the closing price of $59.22. Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has traded in a range of $51.77-$87.59.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 12.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.40%. With a float of $158.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.43, operating margin of +10.66, and the pretax margin is +13.72.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Darling Ingredients Inc. is 1.17%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 27,075. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $54.15, taking the stock ownership to the 36,551 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s EVP Chief Admin Officer bought 900 for $54.07, making the entire transaction worth $48,663. This insider now owns 12,287 shares in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.34) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +11.33 while generating a return on equity of 20.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.99% during the next five years compared to 52.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Looking closely at Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) raw stochastic average was set at 29.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.18. However, in the short run, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.04. Second resistance stands at $59.88. The third major resistance level sits at $60.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.26.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.41 billion has total of 159,908K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,532 M in contrast with the sum of 737,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,768 M and last quarter income was 156,560 K.