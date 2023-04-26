Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$900.67K in average volume shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is heading in the right direction

Markets

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $22.57, down -4.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.675 and dropped to $21.69 before settling in for the closing price of $22.83. Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has traded in a range of $13.84-$51.59.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -130.80%. With a float of $39.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.78 million.

The firm has a total of 26 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 1,990,630. In this transaction Director of this company bought 77,276 shares at a rate of $25.76, taking the stock ownership to the 275,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 11,565 for $26.13, making the entire transaction worth $302,193. This insider now owns 197,724 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.56) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -31.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -130.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 29.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cassava Sciences Inc., SAVA], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.07. The third major resistance level sits at $23.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.52.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 909.29 million has total of 41,749K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -76,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -19,134 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

12.82% percent quarterly performance for Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.36, plunging -0.42% from the previous trading...
Read more

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is -1.13% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
April 25, 2023, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) trading session started at the price of $46.52, that was -0.94% drop from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, First BanCorp. (FBP) performance over the last week is recorded -0.54%

Sana Meer -
On April 25, 2023, First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) opened at $11.06, lower -1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.