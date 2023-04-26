A look at First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s (FFIN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

April 25, 2023, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) trading session started at the price of $28.14, that was -3.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.66 and dropped to $27.44 before settling in for the closing price of $28.67. A 52-week range for FFIN has been $27.55 – $47.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.00%. With a float of $137.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Financial Bankshares Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of First Financial Bankshares Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 299,532. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,146 shares at a rate of $32.75, taking the stock ownership to the 72,785 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 100 for $31.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,100. This insider now owns 39,959 shares in total.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.38) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +41.38 while generating a return on equity of 15.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

Looking closely at First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s (FFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.82. However, in the short run, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.49. Second resistance stands at $29.18. The third major resistance level sits at $29.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.05.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Key Stats

There are 142,701K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.12 billion. As of now, sales total 564,520 K while income totals 234,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 149,520 K while its last quarter net income were 52,570 K.