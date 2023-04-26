A look at United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

April 25, 2023, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) trading session started at the price of $25.72, that was -5.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.01 and dropped to $24.68 before settling in for the closing price of $26.10. A 52-week range for UCBI has been $25.13 – $39.50.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -15.00%. With a float of $105.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.80 million.

The firm has a total of 3046 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United Community Banks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of United Community Banks Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 24,999. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF BANKING OFFICER of this company sold 649 shares at a rate of $38.52, taking the stock ownership to the 69,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $28.20, making the entire transaction worth $14,100. This insider now owns 13,299 shares in total.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +29.31 while generating a return on equity of 11.21.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United Community Banks Inc., UCBI], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.49. The third major resistance level sits at $26.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.98.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Key Stats

There are 115,032K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.97 billion. As of now, sales total 950,860 K while income totals 277,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 309,700 K while its last quarter net income were 62,300 K.