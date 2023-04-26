A major move is in the offing as BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) market cap hits 174.07 million

April 25, 2023, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) trading session started at the price of $1.35, that was -7.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. A 52-week range for BKSY has been $1.00 – $3.73.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.10%. With a float of $93.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 259 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.39, operating margin of -132.44, and the pretax margin is -114.58.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BlackSky Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 105,924. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 75,660 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,566. This insider now owns 882,775 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -114.58 while generating a return on equity of -49.67.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Looking closely at BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5444, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7887. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3233. Second resistance stands at $1.3967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0833.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are 139,256K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 174.07 million. As of now, sales total 65,350 K while income totals -74,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,420 K while its last quarter net income were -14,860 K.