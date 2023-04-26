A major move is in the offing as Teradata Corporation (TDC) market cap hits 3.85 billion

April 25, 2023, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) trading session started at the price of $38.98, that was -4.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.98 and dropped to $37.725 before settling in for the closing price of $39.44. A 52-week range for TDC has been $28.65 – $44.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -3.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -76.00%. With a float of $100.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.67, operating margin of +7.02, and the pretax margin is +3.73.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teradata Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Teradata Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 282,684. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 7,011 shares at a rate of $40.32, taking the stock ownership to the 109,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 24,400 for $40.78, making the entire transaction worth $995,056. This insider now owns 121,489 shares in total.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.3) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teradata Corporation (TDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Looking closely at Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Teradata Corporation’s (TDC) raw stochastic average was set at 51.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.09. However, in the short run, Teradata Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.57. Second resistance stands at $39.40. The third major resistance level sits at $39.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.06.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Key Stats

There are 102,352K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.85 billion. As of now, sales total 1,795 M while income totals 33,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 452,000 K while its last quarter net income were -7,000 K.