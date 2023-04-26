A major move is in the offing as United Rentals Inc. (URI) market cap hits 26.82 billion

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $373.68, soaring 2.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $384.11 and dropped to $373.68 before settling in for the closing price of $372.66. Within the past 52 weeks, URI’s price has moved between $230.54 and $481.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.80%. With a float of $68.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.79, operating margin of +27.76, and the pretax margin is +24.07.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Rental & Leasing Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Rentals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 5,735,930. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $477.99, taking the stock ownership to the 101,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 13,392 for $436.26, making the entire transaction worth $5,842,415. This insider now owns 19,229 shares in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $10.38) by -$0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +18.08 while generating a return on equity of 32.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.59% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

United Rentals Inc. (URI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.75, a number that is poised to hit 7.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 43.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Looking closely at United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.30.

During the past 100 days, United Rentals Inc.’s (URI) raw stochastic average was set at 31.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $412.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $349.94. However, in the short run, United Rentals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $387.25. Second resistance stands at $390.90. The third major resistance level sits at $397.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $376.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $370.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $366.39.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.82 billion based on 69,385K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,642 M and income totals 2,105 M. The company made 3,296 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 639,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.