Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) average volume reaches $627.87K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.99. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.205 and dropped to $12.96 before settling in for the closing price of $13.09. Within the past 52 weeks, AKR’s price has moved between $12.28 and $21.90.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -246.60%. With a float of $94.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.17 million.

The firm has a total of 115 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Acadia Realty Trust is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 104.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 12,293. In this transaction Director of this company sold 807 shares at a rate of $15.23, taking the stock ownership to the 37,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director sold 800 for $15.05, making the entire transaction worth $12,042. This insider now owns 38,421 shares in total.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -246.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -20.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Acadia Realty Trust, AKR], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.33. The third major resistance level sits at $13.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.72.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.24 billion based on 95,170K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 326,290 K and income totals -35,450 K. The company made 80,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.