Aclarion Inc. (ACON) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.31% last month.

April 25, 2023, Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) trading session started at the price of $1.18, that was -29.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $0.87 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. A 52-week range for ACON has been $0.38 – $4.05.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -72.50%. With a float of $3.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.87 million.

In an organization with 7 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -328.36, operating margin of -10090.85, and the pretax margin is -12582.79.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aclarion Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aclarion Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $1000.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 22,404 for $0.45, making the entire transaction worth $10,000. This insider now owns 22,404 shares in total.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -12582.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aclarion Inc. (ACON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 124.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02 and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aclarion Inc. (ACON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.07 million. That was better than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Aclarion Inc.’s (ACON) raw stochastic average was set at 26.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 291.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 179.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7517, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8306. However, in the short run, Aclarion Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1093. Second resistance stands at $1.3197. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4393. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7793, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6597. The third support level lies at $0.4493 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Key Stats

There are 7,861K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.53 million. As of now, sales total 60 K while income totals -7,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 20 K while its last quarter net income were -1,330 K.