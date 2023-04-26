ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is -16.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $10.13, down -6.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.13 and dropped to $9.58 before settling in for the closing price of $10.26. Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has traded in a range of $5.46-$20.24.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 60.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.00%. With a float of $44.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1209 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.22, operating margin of +15.18, and the pretax margin is +17.32.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ACM Research Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 452,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 37,500 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 889,116 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s insider sold 22,500 for $12.37, making the entire transaction worth $278,351. This insider now owns 50,001 shares in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.10 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.74% during the next five years compared to 145.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

The latest stats from [ACM Research Inc., ACMR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was inferior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.32. The third major resistance level sits at $10.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.22. The third support level lies at $8.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 598.51 million has total of 54,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 388,830 K in contrast with the sum of 39,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 108,540 K and last quarter income was 11,810 K.