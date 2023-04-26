Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) plunged -1.15 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $292.19, down -1.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $292.395 and dropped to $289.10 before settling in for the closing price of $293.30. Over the past 52 weeks, APD has traded in a range of $218.88-$328.56.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 9.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.60%. With a float of $220.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19710 workers is very important to gauge.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 151,803. In this transaction Executive VP & General Counsel of this company sold 485 shares at a rate of $313.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,275 shares.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.7) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.79% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.13, a number that is poised to hit 2.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

The latest stats from [Air Products and Chemicals Inc., APD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was inferior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.71.

During the past 100 days, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) raw stochastic average was set at 40.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $283.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $275.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $291.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $293.77. The third major resistance level sits at $295.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $288.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $287.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $285.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 64.81 billion has total of 222,083K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,699 M in contrast with the sum of 2,256 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,175 M and last quarter income was 572,200 K.