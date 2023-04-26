Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) last year’s performance of 51.45% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.65, soaring 6.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7768 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Within the past 52 weeks, AKBA’s price has moved between $0.24 and $1.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 70.30%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 204 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.45, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 80,614. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 91,868 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,568,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 20,412 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $17,912. This insider now owns 269,515 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Looking closely at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 48.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5004. However, in the short run, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7775. Second resistance stands at $0.8405. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9043. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6507, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5869. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5239.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 131.62 million based on 184,248K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 292,600 K and income totals -92,560 K. The company made 55,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.