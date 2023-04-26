Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) posted a -1.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On April 25, 2023, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) opened at $46.77, lower -0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.01 and dropped to $46.17 before settling in for the closing price of $46.88. Price fluctuations for ALSN have ranged from $32.63 to $50.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 4.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.90% at the time writing. With a float of $91.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.18, operating margin of +28.39, and the pretax margin is +23.29.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 101.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 99,138. In this transaction VP, Product Engr. & Tech Dev. of this company sold 2,050 shares at a rate of $48.36, taking the stock ownership to the 13,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 16,954 for $48.20, making the entire transaction worth $817,208. This insider now owns 176,392 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.25) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +19.18 while generating a return on equity of 70.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.40% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.79 million, its volume of 0.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.93 in the near term. At $47.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

There are currently 92,210K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,769 M according to its annual income of 531,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 718,000 K and its income totaled 141,000 K.