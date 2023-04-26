America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 41,972 M

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $21.38, down -0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.495 and dropped to $21.00 before settling in for the closing price of $21.42. Over the past 52 weeks, AMX has traded in a range of $15.34-$21.88.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 136.00%. With a float of $3.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.17 billion.

In an organization with 178399 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.08, operating margin of +20.83, and the pretax margin is +16.11.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +9.81 while generating a return on equity of 21.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.07% during the next five years compared to 51.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 438.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.24. However, in the short run, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.48. Second resistance stands at $21.73. The third major resistance level sits at $21.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.49.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 66.67 billion has total of 3,180,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 41,972 M in contrast with the sum of 3,875 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,975 M and last quarter income was 696,710 K.