American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) kicked off at the price of $6.94: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 25, 2023, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) opened at $7.14, lower -4.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.1899 and dropped to $6.89 before settling in for the closing price of $7.27. Price fluctuations for AXL have ranged from $6.36 to $11.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 967.50% at the time writing. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.56, operating margin of +4.61, and the pretax margin is +1.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 2.97%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 265,797. In this transaction VP & General Counsel of this company sold 29,533 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 104,621 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s President Forging sold 59,265 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $533,385. This insider now owns 297,435 shares in total.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +1.06 while generating a return on equity of 11.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 967.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.17% during the next five years compared to -29.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (AXL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.12 in the near term. At $7.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.52.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Key Stats

There are currently 116,815K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 822.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,802 M according to its annual income of 64,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,393 M and its income totaled 13,900 K.