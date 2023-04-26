Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,906 M

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.95, plunging -5.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.95 and dropped to $21.94 before settling in for the closing price of $23.20. Within the past 52 weeks, AMKR’s price has moved between $14.89 and $31.38.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 11.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.90%. With a float of $101.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.75, operating margin of +12.65, and the pretax margin is +12.08.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 139,740. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $23.29, taking the stock ownership to the 35,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s President and CEO sold 30,000 for $23.92, making the entire transaction worth $717,600. This insider now owns 119,808 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.49% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.67 in the near term. At $23.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.65.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.46 billion based on 245,620K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,092 M and income totals 765,820 K. The company made 1,906 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 164,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.