ARES (Ares Management Corporation) dropped -4.12 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $86.28, down -4.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.51 and dropped to $82.78 before settling in for the closing price of $86.85. Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has traded in a range of $52.69-$87.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 15.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.30%. With a float of $132.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2550 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.57, operating margin of +12.75, and the pretax margin is +16.30.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Management Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 75.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 4,169,180. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $20.85, taking the stock ownership to the 37,494,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for $21.44, making the entire transaction worth $4,288,020. This insider now owns 37,294,654 shares in total.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.07) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 8.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.65% during the next five years compared to 7.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.01 million, its volume of 0.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) raw stochastic average was set at 80.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.90.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.32 billion has total of 296,743K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,055 M in contrast with the sum of 167,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 937,720 K and last quarter income was 117,490 K.