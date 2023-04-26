Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.44% last month.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $73.30, down -6.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.14 and dropped to $68.12 before settling in for the closing price of $72.94. Over the past 52 weeks, AWI has traded in a range of $66.06-$94.94.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.30%. With a float of $45.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.44, operating margin of +17.20, and the pretax margin is +20.89.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Armstrong World Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 104.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 547,757. In this transaction SVP Americas of this company sold 6,835 shares at a rate of $80.14, taking the stock ownership to the 38,218 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s CEO sold 25,689 for $68.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,768,151. This insider now owns 332,435 shares in total.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.94 while generating a return on equity of 37.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.08% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s (AWI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.31, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s (AWI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $72.17 in the near term. At $76.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.12. The third support level lies at $60.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.11 billion has total of 45,438K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,233 M in contrast with the sum of 202,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 304,500 K and last quarter income was 48,800 K.