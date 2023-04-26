Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) with a beta value of 0.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On April 25, 2023, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) opened at $207.25, lower -0.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $208.36 and dropped to $206.9015 before settling in for the closing price of $207.42. Price fluctuations for AJG have ranged from $148.24 to $208.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.60% at the time writing. With a float of $208.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.59, operating margin of +19.67, and the pretax margin is +15.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 515,793. In this transaction VP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,850 shares at a rate of $180.98, taking the stock ownership to the 90,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Vice President sold 5,051 for $189.34, making the entire transaction worth $956,382. This insider now owns 34,134 shares in total.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.5) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +13.26 while generating a return on equity of 12.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Looking closely at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s (AJG) raw stochastic average was set at 95.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $190.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $186.44. However, in the short run, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $208.07. Second resistance stands at $208.94. The third major resistance level sits at $209.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $206.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $206.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $205.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) Key Stats

There are currently 213,668K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,551 M according to its annual income of 1,114 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,028 M and its income totaled 135,500 K.