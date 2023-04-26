Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On April 25, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened at $0.67, lower -5.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6718 and dropped to $0.6233 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for ATOS have ranged from $0.50 to $1.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

The latest stats from [Atossa Therapeutics Inc., ATOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.33 million was inferior to 0.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 26.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7167, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8125. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6634. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6918. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7119. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6149, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5948. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5664.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are currently 126,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 80.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -26,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,491 K.