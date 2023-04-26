Search
Sana Meer
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) kicked off at the price of $1.05: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

April 24, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) trading session started at the price of $1.04, that was 0.96% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. A 52-week range for BITF has been $0.38 – $3.21.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 75.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -980.70%. With a float of $174.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.59 million.

The firm has a total of 150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bitfarms Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.14%, while institutional ownership is 17.07%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF], we can find that recorded value of 4.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 69.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9699, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0154. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9133.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are 218,275K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 315.50 million. As of now, sales total 142,430 K while income totals -239,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 27,040 K while its last quarter net income were -16,840 K.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) 20 Days SMA touches -7.33%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $3.62, down -1.38% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Can Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) drop of -1.70% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $80.81, soaring 0.37% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) plunged -3.57 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
On April 24, 2023, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) opened at $6.97, lower -3.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

