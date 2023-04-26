Can Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) drop of -8.84% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.35. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Within the past 52 weeks, BKKT’s price has moved between $1.08 and $5.13.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -139.50%. With a float of $63.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.45 million.

In an organization with 1037 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.63, operating margin of -324.96, and the pretax margin is -3667.52.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 34,418. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,488 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 7,456,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,320. This insider now owns 7,479,045 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$1.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1059.44 while generating a return on equity of -204.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -139.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4676, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9883. However, in the short run, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3800. Second resistance stands at $1.4200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2400. The third support level lies at $1.2000 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 342.96 million based on 265,568K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 54,570 K and income totals -578,110 K. The company made 15,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -98,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.