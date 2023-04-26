Can ManpowerGroup Inc.’s (MAN) drop of -5.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

April 25, 2023, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) trading session started at the price of $73.62, that was 0.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.20 and dropped to $73.43 before settling in for the closing price of $74.49. A 52-week range for MAN has been $64.00 – $95.76.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -1.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.60%. With a float of $50.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.02, operating margin of +3.33, and the pretax margin is +2.81.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ManpowerGroup Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ManpowerGroup Inc. is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 99.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 213,750. In this transaction SVP, Global Controller of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $85.50, taking the stock ownership to the 5,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Director sold 780 for $89.09, making the entire transaction worth $69,490. This insider now owns 9,720 shares in total.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.63) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.89 while generating a return on equity of 15.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s (MAN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.59 in the near term. At $76.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.74. The third support level lies at $72.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) Key Stats

There are 50,785K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.76 billion. As of now, sales total 19,828 M while income totals 373,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,752 M while its last quarter net income were 77,800 K.