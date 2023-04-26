CareMax Inc. (CMAX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -15.00% last month.

April 25, 2023, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) trading session started at the price of $2.21. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $2.19 before settling in for the closing price of $2.38. A 52-week range for CMAX has been $2.14 – $8.47.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -228.20%. With a float of $77.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.49, operating margin of -3.48, and the pretax margin is -9.08.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CareMax Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CareMax Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 34,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.46, taking the stock ownership to the 23,500 shares.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -5.99 while generating a return on equity of -6.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -228.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CareMax Inc. (CMAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, CareMax Inc.’s (CMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.46 in the near term. At $2.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.11. The third support level lies at $2.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Key Stats

There are 111,361K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 289.31 million. As of now, sales total 631,130 K while income totals -37,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 164,260 K while its last quarter net income were 10,440 K.