Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) posted a -2.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $47.00, down -2.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.25 and dropped to $45.715 before settling in for the closing price of $47.20. Over the past 52 weeks, CBU has traded in a range of $46.89-$72.86.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.50%. With a float of $53.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2839 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Community Bank System Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 55,423. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $55.42, taking the stock ownership to the 3,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $53.46, making the entire transaction worth $106,923. This insider now owns 4,585 shares in total.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.93) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +26.70 while generating a return on equity of 10.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Community Bank System Inc.’s (CBU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.29 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Community Bank System Inc.’s (CBU) raw stochastic average was set at 2.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.69 in the near term. At $49.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.63.

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.54 billion has total of 53,926K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 702,450 K in contrast with the sum of 188,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 187,690 K and last quarter income was 52,530 K.