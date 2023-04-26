Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is expecting -54.80% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) stock priced at $8.33, down -8.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.33 and dropped to $7.72 before settling in for the closing price of $8.42. CRDO’s price has ranged from $7.84 to $19.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.60%. With a float of $105.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 382 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.12, operating margin of -17.69, and the pretax margin is -20.86.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 243,123. In this transaction Pres & Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,446 shares at a rate of $9.95, taking the stock ownership to the 225,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6,250 for $10.42, making the entire transaction worth $65,099. This insider now owns 11,257,352 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -20.83 while generating a return on equity of -15.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.14 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.13 in the near term. At $8.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.91.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.15 billion, the company has a total of 148,567K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 106,480 K while annual income is -22,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,270 K while its latest quarter income was 2,820 K.