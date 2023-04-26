Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.00% last month.

On April 25, 2023, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) opened at $0.8336, higher 13.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0499 and dropped to $0.6801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Price fluctuations for CYTH have ranged from $0.67 to $3.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 2.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.40% at the time writing. With a float of $7.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.99, operating margin of -1135.51, and the pretax margin is -1123.08.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 212,575. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 299,402 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 444,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Director bought 59,881 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $42,516. This insider now owns 222,371 shares in total.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -1123.08 while generating a return on equity of -188.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH)

The latest stats from [Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., CYTH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was superior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s (CYTH) raw stochastic average was set at 13.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9960, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6387. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0798. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2498. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4496. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5102. The third support level lies at $0.3402 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) Key Stats

There are currently 10,555K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,380 K according to its annual income of -15,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 190 K and its income totaled -4,980 K.