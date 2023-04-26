Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Denbury Inc. (DEN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Company News

On April 25, 2023, Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) opened at $92.95, lower -1.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.68 and dropped to $92.03 before settling in for the closing price of $93.83. Price fluctuations for DEN have ranged from $56.59 to $104.05 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 8.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 748.90% at the time writing. With a float of $48.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 765 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.18, operating margin of +43.64, and the pretax margin is +32.56.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Denbury Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 108.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 48,730. In this transaction Vice President and CAO of this company sold 618 shares at a rate of $78.85, taking the stock ownership to the 60,443 shares.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.64) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +28.17 while generating a return on equity of 35.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 748.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.60% during the next five years compared to 157.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Denbury Inc. (DEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

The latest stats from [Denbury Inc., DEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Denbury Inc.’s (DEN) raw stochastic average was set at 81.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $93.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.35. The third major resistance level sits at $95.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.07.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Key Stats

There are currently 49,840K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,715 M according to its annual income of 480,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 381,160 K and its income totaled 75,120 K.

