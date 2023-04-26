DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 133,640 K

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.03, plunging -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.0633 and dropped to $29.03 before settling in for the closing price of $30.25. Within the past 52 weeks, DV’s price has moved between $17.22 and $32.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.60%. With a float of $163.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 348 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.20, operating margin of +13.65, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 1,220,880. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $30.52, taking the stock ownership to the 55,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 11,003 for $30.56, making the entire transaction worth $336,222. This insider now owns 179,071 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.56 while generating a return on equity of 5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 80.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.83 in the near term. At $30.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.76.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.80 billion based on 165,537K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 452,420 K and income totals 43,270 K. The company made 133,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.