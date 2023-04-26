EPR Properties (EPR) posted a 3.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $40.13, soaring 0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.83 and dropped to $40.13 before settling in for the closing price of $40.41. Within the past 52 weeks, EPR’s price has moved between $33.92 and $55.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 4.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 103.40%. With a float of $73.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55 employees.

EPR Properties (EPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of EPR Properties is 1.79%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 22,570. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $45.14, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares.

EPR Properties (EPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -6.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

EPR Properties (EPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

Looking closely at EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, EPR Properties’s (EPR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.67. However, in the short run, EPR Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.00. Second resistance stands at $41.27. The third major resistance level sits at $41.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.60.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.08 billion based on 75,275K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 658,030 K and income totals 176,230 K. The company made 178,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 42,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.