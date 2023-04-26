First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) with a beta value of 0.88 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) stock priced at $6.47, down -9.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.47 and dropped to $5.93 before settling in for the closing price of $6.62. FFWM’s price has ranged from $6.10 to $24.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 24.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.80%. With a float of $50.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 713 employees.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Foundation Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 276,676. In this transaction President, FFA of this company sold 29,857 shares at a rate of $9.27, taking the stock ownership to the 620,842 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for $9.61, making the entire transaction worth $19,218. This insider now owns 104,756 shares in total.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Foundation Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)

Looking closely at First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, First Foundation Inc.’s (FFWM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.39. However, in the short run, First Foundation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.34. Second resistance stands at $6.67. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.26.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 338.64 million, the company has a total of 56,351K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 452,110 K while annual income is 110,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,240 K while its latest quarter income was 17,350 K.