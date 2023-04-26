Five Below Inc. (FIVE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.66% last month.

On April 25, 2023, Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) opened at $201.66, lower -3.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $202.32 and dropped to $193.56 before settling in for the closing price of $202.43. Price fluctuations for FIVE have ranged from $109.49 to $220.19 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 19.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.30% at the time writing. With a float of $54.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.53 million.

In an organization with 6500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.18, operating margin of +11.56, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Five Below Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 108.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 4,383,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $219.15, taking the stock ownership to the 341,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s President & CEO sold 13,653 for $218.97, making the entire transaction worth $2,989,582. This insider now owns 90,855 shares in total.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.50 while generating a return on equity of 21.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 20.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Five Below Inc. (FIVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 174.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.63.

During the past 100 days, Five Below Inc.’s (FIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 60.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $203.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.10. However, in the short run, Five Below Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $200.15. Second resistance stands at $205.62. The third major resistance level sits at $208.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $191.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $188.10. The third support level lies at $182.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Key Stats

There are currently 55,656K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,076 M according to its annual income of 261,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,123 M and its income totaled 171,320 K.