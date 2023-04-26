Flowserve Corporation (FLS) with a beta value of 1.63 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.77, plunging -1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.175 and dropped to $32.595 before settling in for the closing price of $33.20. Within the past 52 weeks, FLS’s price has moved between $23.89 and $36.89.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.30%. With a float of $130.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.71 million.

The firm has a total of 16000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.51, operating margin of +5.35, and the pretax margin is +4.27.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Flowserve Corporation is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 107.51%.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.53) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.22 while generating a return on equity of 10.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Flowserve Corporation, FLS], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Flowserve Corporation’s (FLS) raw stochastic average was set at 46.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.38. The third major resistance level sits at $33.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.85.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.31 billion based on 131,147K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,615 M and income totals 188,690 K. The company made 1,039 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 121,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.