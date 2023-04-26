FMC Corporation (FMC) plunged -1.42 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $122.77, down -1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.85 and dropped to $121.99 before settling in for the closing price of $123.79. Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has traded in a range of $98.24-$136.96.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 15.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.60%. With a float of $124.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6600 employees.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of FMC Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 638,835. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $127.77, taking the stock ownership to the 39,061 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s EVP, President, FMC Americas sold 1,955 for $129.29, making the entire transaction worth $252,761. This insider now owns 19,478 shares in total.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.33) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.60% during the next five years compared to 30.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FMC Corporation’s (FMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, FMC Corporation’s (FMC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $123.26 in the near term. At $124.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $125.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $119.54.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.26 billion has total of 125,142K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,802 M in contrast with the sum of 731,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,622 M and last quarter income was 268,900 K.