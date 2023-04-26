Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) kicked off at the price of $25.31: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 25, 2023, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) opened at $25.25, lower -0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.58 and dropped to $25.22 before settling in for the closing price of $25.41. Price fluctuations for FCPT have ranged from $22.67 to $29.73 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 10.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.30% at the time writing. With a float of $83.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 543 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.37, operating margin of +56.39, and the pretax margin is +43.97.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 250,154. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 9,625 shares at a rate of $25.99, taking the stock ownership to the 488,387 shares.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +43.81 while generating a return on equity of 9.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)

Looking closely at Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s (FCPT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.85. However, in the short run, Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.52. Second resistance stands at $25.73. The third major resistance level sits at $25.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) Key Stats

There are currently 86,089K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 223,190 K according to its annual income of 97,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 57,360 K and its income totaled 22,870 K.