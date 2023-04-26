FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.67 million

On April 25, 2023, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) opened at $18.62, lower -1.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.675 and dropped to $18.37 before settling in for the closing price of $18.76. Price fluctuations for FSK have ranged from $16.58 to $22.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.40% at the time writing. With a float of $260.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.17 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.71, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +5.41.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 9,699. In this transaction Director of this company bought 556 shares at a rate of $17.45, taking the stock ownership to the 6,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,085 for $18.65, making the entire transaction worth $20,235. This insider now owns 31,560 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 1.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 6.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Looking closely at FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 37.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.38. However, in the short run, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.59. Second resistance stands at $18.79. The third major resistance level sits at $18.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.98.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

There are currently 281,175K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,635 M according to its annual income of 92,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 449,000 K and its income totaled 67,000 K.