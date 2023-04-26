Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.89 million

April 25, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) trading session started at the price of $15.80, that was -2.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.93 and dropped to $15.28 before settling in for the closing price of $15.92. A 52-week range for GNK has been $11.92 – $27.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 20.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.50%. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.55, operating margin of +30.92, and the pretax margin is +29.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 274,765. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 14,164 shares at a rate of $19.40, taking the stock ownership to the 431,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,266 for $19.39, making the entire transaction worth $43,943. This insider now owns 23,152 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +29.53 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Looking closely at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 26.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.78. However, in the short run, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.84. Second resistance stands at $16.21. The third major resistance level sits at $16.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.54.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

There are 42,479K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 680.68 million. As of now, sales total 536,930 K while income totals 158,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 126,970 K while its last quarter net income were 28,680 K.