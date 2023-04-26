HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -20.51%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.11, plunging -0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.2099 and dropped to $2.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. Within the past 52 weeks, HIVE’s price has moved between $1.36 and $8.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 185.00%. With a float of $83.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 16.24%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 60.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.24 in the near term. At $3.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. The third support level lies at $2.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 367.85 million based on 84,181K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 211,180 K and income totals 79,620 K. The company made 14,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -90,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.