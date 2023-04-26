Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) with a beta value of 0.77 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $93.03, plunging -1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.63 and dropped to $91.94 before settling in for the closing price of $93.85. Within the past 52 weeks, HLI’s price has moved between $74.18 and $102.36.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.80%. With a float of $49.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.38 million.

The firm has a total of 2257 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Houlihan Lokey Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 101.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 497,650. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $99.53, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN sold 9,185 for $98.58, making the entire transaction worth $905,457. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.28 while generating a return on equity of 30.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.70% during the next five years compared to 31.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Houlihan Lokey Inc., HLI], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s (HLI) raw stochastic average was set at 48.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $93.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.36. The third major resistance level sits at $95.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $90.03.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.26 billion based on 68,621K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,270 M and income totals 437,750 K. The company made 456,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 63,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.