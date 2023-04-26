Investors finally get a glimpse of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) volume hitting the figure of 1.24 million.

On April 25, 2023, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) opened at $8.39, lower -5.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.42 and dropped to $8.12 before settling in for the closing price of $8.64. Price fluctuations for ACRE have ranged from $8.24 to $15.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 12.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.70% at the time writing. With a float of $51.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2550 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.28, operating margin of +54.81, and the pretax margin is +17.51.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 164,436. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,072 shares at a rate of $10.91, taking the stock ownership to the 157,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary sold 3,166 for $10.87, making the entire transaction worth $34,414. This insider now owns 53,865 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +17.23 while generating a return on equity of 4.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to -11.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.35 in the near term. At $8.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.94. The third support level lies at $7.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

There are currently 54,607K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 450.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 106,850 K according to its annual income of 29,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,410 K and its income totaled 2,910 K.