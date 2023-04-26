Investors finally get a glimpse of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) volume hitting the figure of 0.56 million.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $0.5103, up 2.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5198 and dropped to $0.4901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Over the past 52 weeks, AMV has traded in a range of $0.47-$243.99.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.10%. With a float of $9.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 93 workers is very important to gauge.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.61%.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.84) by -$0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

The latest stats from [Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc., AMV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was inferior to 3.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 262.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5228. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5362. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5525. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4931, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4768. The third support level lies at $0.4634 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.90 million has total of 63,060K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -70,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -17,555 K.