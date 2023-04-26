Investors finally get a glimpse of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) volume hitting the figure of 0.59 million.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $246.03, down -3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $246.92 and dropped to $240.00 before settling in for the closing price of $249.91. Over the past 52 weeks, RS has traded in a range of $160.29-$264.42.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 11.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.20%. With a float of $58.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.43, operating margin of +14.73, and the pretax margin is +14.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,253,382. In this transaction Sr. VP, Operations of this company sold 4,750 shares at a rate of $263.87, taking the stock ownership to the 16,930 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s SVP, CFO sold 1,640 for $246.54, making the entire transaction worth $404,326. This insider now owns 13,028 shares in total.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.47) by $1.4. This company achieved a net margin of +10.81 while generating a return on equity of 27.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.00% during the next five years compared to 40.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s (RS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.82, a number that is poised to hit 5.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.16.

During the past 100 days, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s (RS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $248.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $210.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $245.08 in the near term. At $249.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $252.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $238.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $235.62. The third support level lies at $231.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.16 billion has total of 58,840K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,025 M in contrast with the sum of 1,840 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,611 M and last quarter income was 350,500 K.