Investors finally get a glimpse of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) volume hitting the figure of 0.86 million.

April 25, 2023, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) trading session started at the price of $22.14, that was -5.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.86 and dropped to $21.065 before settling in for the closing price of $22.56. A 52-week range for SBCF has been $20.66 – $36.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 14.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -23.90%. With a float of $60.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1490 workers is very important to gauge.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stocks. The insider ownership of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 144,245. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 4,697 shares at a rate of $30.71, taking the stock ownership to the 60,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP, Chief Banking Officer sold 8,500 for $31.88, making the entire transaction worth $270,980. This insider now owns 38,354 shares in total.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +23.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 6.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

The latest stats from [Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, SBCF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was inferior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (SBCF) raw stochastic average was set at 3.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.51. The third major resistance level sits at $24.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.92. The third support level lies at $18.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Key Stats

There are 84,527K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.79 billion. As of now, sales total 446,590 K while income totals 106,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 144,760 K while its last quarter net income were 23,930 K.

