Investors finally get a glimpse of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) volume hitting the figure of 1.25 million.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.56, plunging -2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.65 and dropped to $22.065 before settling in for the closing price of $22.69. Within the past 52 weeks, MODG’s price has moved between $16.80 and $25.96.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 30.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.20%. With a float of $152.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.08, operating margin of +7.31, and the pretax margin is +3.55.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 479,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $23.96, taking the stock ownership to the 549,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $23.45, making the entire transaction worth $586,250. This insider now owns 569,321 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 46.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.55 in the near term. At $22.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.72. The third support level lies at $21.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.07 billion based on 185,603K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,996 M and income totals 157,900 K. The company made 851,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -72,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.