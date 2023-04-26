Investors finally get a glimpse of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) volume hitting the figure of 0.7 million.

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) stock priced at $0.7346, down -7.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7399 and dropped to $0.6601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. MAPS’s price has ranged from $0.63 to $6.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -250.90%. With a float of $74.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 580 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.52, operating margin of -32.02, and the pretax margin is +44.74.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 30,002. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 22,290 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 473,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s General Counsel sold 8,244 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $9,481. This insider now owns 163,721 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.82 while generating a return on equity of -301.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -250.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WM Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8832, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6643. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7290 in the near term. At $0.7743, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8088. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6492, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6147. The third support level lies at $0.5694 if the price breaches the second support level.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 95.70 million, the company has a total of 148,060K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 215,530 K while annual income is -115,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,290 K while its latest quarter income was -108,620 K.