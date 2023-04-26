Investors must take note of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s (EGBN) performance last week, which was -18.86%.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.57, plunging -3.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.06 and dropped to $24.78 before settling in for the closing price of $25.90. Within the past 52 weeks, EGBN’s price has moved between $24.95 and $56.82.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -20.40%. With a float of $30.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.82 million.

In an organization with 496 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.13) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +31.69 while generating a return on equity of 10.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 5.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s (EGBN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.01. However, in the short run, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.77. Second resistance stands at $26.56. The third major resistance level sits at $27.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.00. The third support level lies at $23.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 733.46 million based on 31,114K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 448,270 K and income totals 140,930 K. The company made 143,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 24,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.