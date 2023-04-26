Investors must take note of Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) performance last week, which was -8.84%.

On April 25, 2023, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) opened at $7.88, lower -5.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.96 and dropped to $7.495 before settling in for the closing price of $7.97. Price fluctuations for GTN have ranged from $7.84 to $20.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 33.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 983.30% at the time writing. With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8942 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.87, operating margin of +27.09, and the pretax margin is +16.70.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gray Television Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 1,225,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 68,750 shares at a rate of $17.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,042,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 68,750 for $17.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,225,350. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.78) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.38 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 983.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.90% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gray Television Inc. (GTN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.83 in the near term. At $8.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.20. The third support level lies at $6.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Key Stats

There are currently 92,827K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 733.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,676 M according to its annual income of 455,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,072 M and its income totaled 186,000 K.