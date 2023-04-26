Investors must take note of Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) performance last week, which was -5.11%.

April 25, 2023, Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) trading session started at the price of $76.14, that was -2.66% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.305 and dropped to $74.56 before settling in for the closing price of $76.76. A 52-week range for GWRE has been $52.08 – $90.92.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 9.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -171.30%. With a float of $80.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3376 employees.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Guidewire Software Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Guidewire Software Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 102.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 193,968. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 2,523 shares at a rate of $76.88, taking the stock ownership to the 53,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,659 for $76.88, making the entire transaction worth $127,544. This insider now owns 60,899 shares in total.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -171.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) raw stochastic average was set at 71.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.83 in the near term. At $76.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.45. The third support level lies at $72.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Key Stats

There are 81,567K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.93 billion. As of now, sales total 812,610 K while income totals -180,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 232,610 K while its last quarter net income were -9,190 K.