Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) performance last week, which was -3.91%.

Company News

On April 25, 2023, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) opened at $2.30, higher 25.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.97 and dropped to $2.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Price fluctuations for LGMK have ranged from $2.07 to $39.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -5.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.00% at the time writing. With a float of $8.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.52, operating margin of -54.82, and the pretax margin is -56.95.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LogicMark Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 11,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 27,645 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted $4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $4. This company achieved a net margin of -58.11 while generating a return on equity of -27.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.83 in the near term. At $4.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.33. The third support level lies at $0.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Key Stats

There are currently 1,220K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 80.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,920 K according to its annual income of -6,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,150 K and its income totaled -2,440 K.

5.05% volatility in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.44, plunging -5.13% from the previous...
Read more

Veritone Inc. (VERI) average volume reaches $934.01K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
April 25, 2023, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) trading session started at the price of $5.02, that was -7.57% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) with a beta value of 1.37 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) stock priced at $39.58, down -0.03% from the previous...
Read more

