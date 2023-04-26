Investors must take note of Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) performance last week, which was -5.67%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $6.35, down -8.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.35 and dropped to $5.68 before settling in for the closing price of $6.33. Over the past 52 weeks, NNOX has traded in a range of $5.31-$16.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.20%. With a float of $47.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.41 million.

In an organization with 186 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -80.21, operating margin of -921.16, and the pretax margin is -1269.77.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is 14.01%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1226.89 while generating a return on equity of -40.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.16. However, in the short run, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.22. Second resistance stands at $6.62. The third major resistance level sits at $6.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.28. The third support level lies at $4.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 321.21 million has total of 52,080K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -105,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,130 K and last quarter income was -44,840 K.